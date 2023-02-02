Tim Ryan Rages Against ‘Chicken Sh*t’ McCarthy: He’ll ‘Punch Down At Someone Who Can’t Defend Themselves’

Former Congressman Tim Ryan held nothing back when asked about speaker Kevin McCarthy during a recent podcast episode.

On the Thursday edition of The Axe Files, Ryan spoke with pundit and former Obama advisor David Axelrod on the topic of the new Republican Speaker of the House.

“I just think he’s chicken shit. Like between me and you,” Ryan said.

“Yeah. You know, I won’t tell anybody,” Axelrod joked.

“I had this experience with him that I think illustrates the kind of person he is. Right. We were going through the whole mask thing on the floor and it was in the middle of covid and I chaired the legislative branch appropriations committee that funds the Capitol Police,” Ryan said.

“It also funds the attending physician and so like McCarthy was up on the house floor — minority leader and he starts going after the attending physician of the House of Representatives — like Dr. (Brian) Monahan, who’s like the greatest guy. He’s your doctor,” Ryan said.

“He takes care of the members of Congress and this guy uses his position as a minority leader on the house floor to publicly trash the attending physician who — what’s the attending physician gonna do, go to the house floor and respond to this,” Ryan explained.

“He trashed him for recommending that people wear masks,” Axelrod clarified.

“That we wear masks. Cause you have 435 people coming from 435 different places around the country. Some are hotspots, some aren’t,” Ryan said. “And governing and you know, the whole — it was just like, that’s Kevin McCarthy. Like he will take a shot. He will punch down. He will punch down at someone who can’t defend themselves.”

“Obviously he didn’t do it for sport, he did it cause he thought he could score some points,” Axelrod said.

“At the cost of a public servant who’s a doctor, like really you’re gonna, of all the issues you can bring up, you’re gonna go after this guy. I just think it illustrates the kind of guy he is,” Ryan concluded.

Listen above via The Axe Files.

