Joe Rogan went right back to criticizing President Donald Trump and the Iran war after a chummy White House visit where Trump ribbed Rogan for being “liberal.”

On Thursday’s The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan was joined by fellow comedian James McCann, who innocently asked Rogan at one point if we’re “gonna be okay.” McCann, an Australian, was looking for more information on why the Iran war started.

Rogan noted the current extended ceasefire with Iran, though he acknolwedged it’s difficult to know how serious to take it with reports of Iran seizing and striking ships in the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil flows through, where they have set up their own blockade.

“It’s gonna be okay?” McCann asked Rogan.

“No one fucking knows. I mean, what’s going on with Iran’s ceasefire. Supposedly they extended it, but they’re shooting at ships,” Rogan said, letting out a sigh.

Rogan argued the timing of the strikes against Iran made no sense to him.

“People have wanted people out of Iran, the people who are running Iran, for 47 years, but no one has actually gone and done it the way this administration did it, and it doesn’t make sense they chose to do it when they did it. Like, what made sense was — maybe it kind of made sense when they dropped that cluster bomb,” he said, referring to a June 2025 strike on multiple Iranian nuclear facilities.

The podcaster asked at lamented at one point, “I don’t know how this is ever going to work out. I really don’t.”

Rogan later made his opinion on the motivation for the war clearer, placing blame on the influence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, noting his friendly visits to the White House.

“Why did we do it? I don’t know. I think because of Israel, if I had to guess. It’s the only thing that makes sense,” he said.

He later questioned the practical reality of how the war wraps up.

“How do you get out of this and then what does the exit look like? Do we have troops over there forever now? Do we subsidize them if we blow up their power grid and all of their infrastructure?” he asked.

Rogan endorsed Trump in the 2024 presidential election, but he’s since grown vocally critical of the administration on multiple fronts, including their deportation efforts, the release of the Epstein files, and the current war with Iran.

Amid Rogan’s criticism though he joined Trump at the White House over the weekend where the president signed an executive order easing restrictions on and opening more research into Ibogaine, a psychoactive medication used to treat substance abuse and addiction. Rogan had discussed the medication with experts on his show in the past and reached out to the president personally about it.

During the event, Trump ribbed Rogan for being “liberal.”

“He’s a little bit more liberal than I am. That’s okay. I have a lot of friends that are liberal. But Joe is an amazing guy,” the president said.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!