‘Shame On You!’ Piers Morgan Snaps at ‘Vile’ and ‘Disgusting, Islamophobic Bigot’ Valentina Gomez

Piers Morgan snapped at one of his guests on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Wednesday, describing Valentina Gomez as a “vile” and “disgusting, Islamophobic bigot” after she railed against Muslims and said they like to “rape goats.”

Speaking to Morgan after she was banned from entering the United Kingdom by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, who she went on to call a “dirty Pakistani Muslim,” Gomez said, “Piers, let’s be honest, Muslims are a threat to national security. That’s why Christians in Nigeria are being slaughtered by Muslims.”

“Do you know how many Muslims there are in the world?” questioned Morgan, to which Gomez replied, “No. I don’t need to know.”

Morgan pressed, “Well have a guess. How many Muslims do you think there are in the world?”

“Way too many, Piers. I prefer one dog over a hundred million Muslims,” Gomez responded.

After Morgan shot back, “That’s a disgusting, offensive, and vile thing to say that’s very much on brand for you,” Gomez asked, “Why? They like to rape goats. They like to rape little girls.”

“Because you’re disgustingly Islamophobic. You describe all Muslims in the most disgusting manner. You call them a bunch of killers and rapists and so on,” said Morgan. “You have no idea how many people you are branding rapists and killers. You don’t know, do you? You don’t care… There are nearly two billion Muslims in this world and what you’re doing when you talk about them as a community of people is you’re tarring all two billion… you are tarring all two billion people with the same brush.”

He continued, “Your reaction to the English-born home secretary of my country, Shabana Mahmood, who’s a diligent, hard-working, intelligent, decent person born in Birmingham, in the Midlands of my country, your reaction to her, calling her a ‘dirty Pakistani Muslim,’ was one of the most disgusting things I’ve seen or heard in a very long time, and it showed you for what you are.”

“You are a disgusting, Islamophobic bigot that hates two billion people on this planet simply because of their religion, and shame on you. Shame on you!” snapped Morgan. “You’re only back on this program because you were banned from my country. I say good on you, home secretary. You’re a more decent person than Valentina Gomez could ever dream of being.”

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

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