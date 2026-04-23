Hasan Piker Sparks Fury With NY Times Podcast Praise of Theft and Justifying Murder: ‘Immoral And Dangerous’

Progressive streamer Hasan Piker kicked up yet another wave of anger and condemnation this week when he told a New York Times podcast that stealing should be encouraged and defended support for the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, arguing that Thompson had been involved in “social murder.”

At one point during the lengthy discussion, Opinion culture editor Nadja Spiegelman asked Piker about Thompson’s brazen murder.

“I think 41 percent of Gen Z-ers felt that murder was morally justified. But it’s scary to be in a society where people feel that murder is morally justified. And I’m curious how we thread that line?” she asked.

Piker replied, “Yeah. Friedrich Engels wrote about the concept of social murder. And Brian Thompson, as the United Healthcare C.E.O., was engaging in a tremendous amount of social murder.” He added:

The systematized forms of violence, the structural violence of poverty, the for-profit, paywalled system of health care in this country — and the consequences of that are tremendous amounts of pain, tremendous amounts of violence, tremendous amounts of deaths. And that was a fascinating story for me, because Americans are very draconian about crime and punishment. They’re very black and white on this issue. And yet, because of the pervasive pain that the private health care system had created for the average American, I saw so many people immediately understand why this death had taken place.

The third person on the podcast, The New Yorker writer Jia Tolentino, later commented in reply to Piker, “It’s also worth saying there are not that many health care C.E.O.s; there are not that many industries that are as universally understood as merchants of social murder, of structural violence upon people. And it was as if the language appeared lit up within people who had never articulated it out loud.”

Tolentino did conclude by adding, “I don’t actually think, necessarily, that we have come to a place where targeted assassination is seen like it’s OK.”

Piker also sparked controversy last week by calling for Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) to be killed during a live stream: “If you cared about Medicare fraud or Medicaid fraud, you would kill Rick Scott.”

Another part of the conversation that caused a wave of angry reactions dealt with what Spiegelman dubbed “microlooting,” followed by Piker and Tolentino praising theft:

Spiegelman: Would you steal from the Louvre?

Piker: Yes.

Tolentino: I would not be logistically capable of executing such a fact, but would I cheer on every news story of people that I see doing it? Absolutely.

Piker: I think it’s cool. We’ve got to get back to cool crimes like that: bank robberies, stealing priceless artifacts, things of that nature. I feel like that’s way cooler than the 7,000th new cryptocurrency scheme that people are engaging in.

Spiegelman: Would you steal from Whole Foods?

Tolentino: Yes. And I have, under very specific circumstances. I will say, I think that stealing from a big box store — I’ll just state my platform — it’s neither very significant as a moral wrong, nor is it significant in any way as protest or direct action. But I did steal from Whole Foods on several occasions.

Reactions of anger and condemnation quickly came in from across the political spectrum.

Reason editor Robby Soave shared the part of the conversation about theft and added, “People should be ashamed of themselves for engaging in this behavior, not bragging about it in the pages of The New York Times. Hasan Piker and Jia Tolentino are bad role models, to the extent that it seems almost beside the point to even spend any time on their loathsome politics.”

People should be ashamed of themselves for engaging in this behavior, not bragging about it in the pages of The New York Times. Hasan Piker and Jia Tolentino are bad role models, to the extent that it seems almost beside the point to even spend any time on their loathsome… pic.twitter.com/cF1KbP3M9L — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) April 23, 2026

Neera Tanden, the former top Biden aide and CEO of the Center for American Progress, replied, “This whole Piker discourse has been embarrassing to every person who has tried to make him the spokesman for Democrats.”

This whole Piker discourse has been embarrassing to every person who has tried to make him the spokesman for Democrats. https://t.co/NChJKVajME — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) April 23, 2026

Tanden replied to MS NOW columnist Michael Cohen, who wrote, “I’m genuinely astonished by the stunning immaturity of the views expressed by Piker and Tolentino in these clips. These are sentiments you’d expect to hear in a dorm room as someone was passing around a bong.”

I’m genuinely astonished by the stunning immaturity of the views expressed by Piker and Tolentino in these clips. These are sentiments you’d expect to hear in a dorm room as someone was passing around a bong. https://t.co/FFMgBNLK7Y — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) April 23, 2026

Below are some more reactions from across the political spectrum:

So anyone who works for a company or has a belief system or supports an ideology Hasan Piker disagrees with can be murdered with impunity? All based on based on association or assumption? No due process? No questions asked? This is disgusting, immoral and dangerous. https://t.co/chGROnGP1z — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 22, 2026

Hasan Piker is the Nick Fuentes of the left. But unlike the mainstream right, their institutions are sane-washing and mainstreaming Piker. It’s a disgrace. The @nytimes should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/bL5UFSwQeF — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) April 23, 2026

Hasan Piker should have no safe refuge in the Democratic Party. The sooner we make that clear, the sooner we, as Democrats, will get back to winning tough elections. https://t.co/lKOtL2b1h7 — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) April 22, 2026

Democrats, stop. Please. This is the road to hell. https://t.co/XGy62yuJv1 — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) April 23, 2026

yesterday I wrote about america's long slide from violent rhetoric, to the celebration of violence, to what has fully become an assassination culture. today, in a glamorous NYT interview, hasan piker justified the assassination of unitedhealthcare CEO brian thompson. https://t.co/jQCATU3Wne — Mike Solana (@micsolana) April 22, 2026

Piker might as well be executive editor at this point. https://t.co/YxbjmBMElE — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 23, 2026

The NY Times featured Hasan Piker declaring that he "understands" murdering health care executives like Brian Thompson and citing Friedrich Engels for responding to "social murder." This is the same person who said the U.S. deserved 9-11 and advocated political violence… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 23, 2026

the insane, intellectually bankrupt, unworkable concept of 'social murder' also applies to Hasan Piker's hoarding of wealth btw genuinely hope nothing happens to him, but his own logic lays the ground for the justification of his own murder https://t.co/EiCRnPtZd1 — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ (@brad_polumbo) April 23, 2026

When you listen to Hasan Piker speak it becomes very obvious why Lenin and Stalin killed so many people. He appoints himself judge, jury and executioner – anybody who ideologically opposes him is guilty of vague crimes like “social murder” and can therefore be executed https://t.co/LHLaxvnCEk — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) April 22, 2026

Whole Foods should post her picture and bar her from entering in the future. https://t.co/8ITAAb6KSn — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) April 23, 2026

The Hasan Piker portion of this interview is understandably getting a lot of attention but can we also talk about how Jia Tolentino thinks that coffee go-cups are the ultimate moral evil but domestic terrorism should be allowed pic.twitter.com/xWjV2WUFyS — Kat Rosenfield (@katrosenfield) April 23, 2026

The NYTimes fired an opinion editor for running a mainstream opinion by a US senator calling for law and order, but now runs opinions by an avowed Maoist, who says Israel is worse than Hamas, Luigi Mangione was a justified vigilante, and stealing is “resistance.” I don’t fault… https://t.co/CIna6dh0gy — Zohar Atkins (@ZoharAtkins) April 23, 2026

__

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!