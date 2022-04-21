Tommy Chong Wants to Smoke Weed with Joe Biden: ‘Oh Man, He Needs to Get High So Bad’

Actor and noted cannabis enthusiast Tommy Chong said President Joe Biden “needs to get high so bad.”

Chong appeared on Wednesday’s Status Coup podcast, where host Jordan Chariton asked, “If you could, you know, light up a little cannabis with one modern-day politician, who would it be?”

“Politician? Joe Biden,” Chong replied. “Oh man. He needs to get high so bad. Poor Joe.”

Chong noted the troubles that Biden’s son Hunter Biden has had with drugs that aren’t cannabis.

“Unfortunately, Hunter had an opioid, some kind of alcohol, opioid, some kind of addiction,” Chong said. “But, you know, Joe needs to get high. Joe’s there, but he’s not quite.” (Hunter Biden has said he has struggled with addition to crack, which is not an opioid.)

Chong explained that if “Joe were hip, he would’ve come in and rescheduled weed,” referring to marijuana’s categorization as a Schedule I drug by the federal government, meaning it believes THC has a high potential for abuse. “Because that scheduling is one that’s kind of stopping everything from the flow.”

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, Schedule I items are “drugs, substances, or chemicals are defined as drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”

This classification actually lists marijuana alongside heroin, an opioid. Meanwhile, other highly addictive opioids, such as oxycodone, are Schedule II drugs.

As for Chong’s wish to get high with Biden, that may prove difficult.

The president seems to be in no hurry to shake up existing federal marijuana laws and policies. In his proposed federal budget for 2023, the president indicated he wants the ban on recreational marijuana sales in Washington, D.C. to continue.

