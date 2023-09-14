Trump Claims Democrat Friends Praise Him for Covid Vaccine But He’s Not Proud of it: They Say, ‘You Saved 100 Million People’

Former President Donald Trump gloated that his Democratic friends believe the covid vaccine was his greatest accomplishment — but he’s not proud of it.

Trump opened up about his 2020 covid response and his time in office during a sit down interview with Megyn Kelly for the Thursday edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

“As far as the vaccine is concerned, you had the original Covid and the vaccine had an impact on that,” Trump said. “There are some people, I will tell you, some friends of mine that are Democrat, I think they voted for me. But they’re Democrat, very smart people, top people. They say, ‘You know, I don’t understand one thing. Why don’t you talk more about the vaccine? It was one of the greatest things you’ve ever done. Now think of that. And I say, ‘I’m not going to talk about it one way or the other.'”

The 2024 presidential candidate said that while his administration streamlined the vaccine’s development, there were no mandates to take it.

“First of all, no mandates. I don’t want mandates. I never had mandates. Florida sort of had a mandate because they were giving the vaccine. They were demanding everybody take the vaccine,” Trump said, taking a swipe at 2024 contender Ron DeSantis.

“I didn’t demand anybody take it. But I have people on the other side. Not my side. Although probably there are some on my side, too. They said ‘You saved 100 million people’ — because I got it done in nine months as opposed to five years to 12 years,” Trump said.

“You’re proud of it?” Kelly asked.

“No, I’m not proud of it. I’m saying what Democrats think,” Trump insisted.

Watch above via SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com