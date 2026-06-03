‘Sir, You Did a Miracle!’ Trump Official Fawns Over the President in Wild Oval Office Moment

Peter Navarro gave President Donald Trump the verbal equivalent of a massive bouquet of flowers on Wednesday when he praised the president for performing a “miracle” on the Southern Border.

The longtime adviser’s kudos were captured during a live press conference in the Oval Office.

“Sir, you did a miracle when you came in! You shut that border down in a matter of days, to end a flood of millions of illegal aliens,” Navarro said. “A secure America is a safe America.”

He then swiftly pivoted to complimenting the executive order Trump was about to sign.

Navarro explained the EO would target “tariff evaders” at the border, allowing U.S. Customs Enforcement to crack down on illegal goods being smuggled into the country. He estimated the order would save $15 billion in its first year, and up to $100 billion in the long run.

“Plus we’ll stop the fentanyl coming in,” Navarro said.

“This is a message to the world today when you sign this: there is nowhere to run, nowhere to hide,” Navarro continued . “This is what Donald Trump does. He secures our borders, not just physically, but in terms of trade.”

The new customs border is going to be “awesome,” he added.

Trump seemed to appreciate Navarro’s fawning. He thanked Navarro for his kind words, started to speak, and then thanked him again.

These kind of moments are not unprecedented, though.

For example, administration adviser Stephen Miller sang the president’s praises for nearly three minutes during a roundtable discussion on crime in Memphis a few months back.

Miller lauded Trump for his “vision, courage, and determination” that led to the “lowest national murder rate” and the “largest reduction in illegal immigration in American history,” among several other achievements he rattled off.

Trump loved it — and quipped FBI Director Kash Patel should try to top it.

Watch above via Fox News.

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