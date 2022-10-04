Try Guys Announce DELETION of Ex-Member From Content After Cheating Scandal: ‘Several Videos’ Are ‘Fully Unreleasable’

Popular YouTube channel The Try Guys are coming clean about their very public fallout with ex-member Ned Fulmer.

Last Tuesday, it was reported that the group — created by Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, and Zach Kornfeld — would be parting ways with Fulmer after an internal investigation. Last week, Reddit and Twitter were filled with rumors that Fulmer was spotted at an NYC nightclub kissing an associate producer for the channel.

Fulmer quickly released a statement, saying that the rumors were true.

Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.

And the popular YouTube group, boasting nearly 8 million followers, cut ties with Fulmer simultaneously.

“Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change,” a statement from the group read.

Fans have been filled with speculation and holding their breath for the group to address the situation on video.

Monday night, a video titled what happened. was released by The Try Guys and quickly became the #1 trending video on YouTube.

In the address, Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger, and Zach Kornfeld, appeared as a united front. As their faces were filled with rage and emotion, they began to discuss what they legally could divulge to the public.

“On Labor Day Weekend, multiple fans alerted us that they had seen Ned and an employee engaging in public romantic behavior. We reached out to check on that employee. Ned confirmed the reports and since confirmed that this had been going on for some time, which was obviously very shocking to us. And we just want you to know that we had no idea this was going on,” Habersberger explained.

“And thus began a three week process of engaging with employment, lawyers, corporate lawyers, HR, PR and more. In order to make sure we were taking all necessary steps,” Yang added.

They revealed that initially, Fulmer was to be removed from pre-filmed videos, merchandise launches and ad campaigns until the investigation was done.

The process included “removing his section from videos, digitally removing him from others, and choosing not to feature him in our merch throws,” Kornfeld explained.

Following the investigation, the group decided they could no longer continue with Fulmer as a member of the company. Despite the process taken to keep the brand safe, they admitted that some videos were now beyond salvageable.

“There are several videos that we’ve deemed as fully unreleasable. You will never see them, and that is due to his involvement. And that’s a decision that has cost us lots of money. We will not be able to recoup that money, but it’s the decision we stand by proudly,” Kornfeld added.

While the company officially cut business ties with Fulmer on Sept. 16, weeks before the allegations popped up on social media, the guys said they delayed the announcement because a “family was at the center of this.” They are most likely referencing Fulmer’s family and two young sons.

Although the group did not name the female producer that Fulmer had the affair with, they did mention that in situations like these, “the internet has a tendency to be a lot harsher towards women than men.”

While the group had filmed videos in bulk for the upcoming holiday season, they are currently working with their editing team to salvage what content they can.

The group is planning to address the situation in a bigger capacity on their podcast, The Try Pod, set to release a new episode on October 6th.

The TryPod will be taking a week off, and returning next week on Oct 6. We wanted to take some time to formulate our thoughts before recording the episode. Thanks for being patient. — The Try Guys (@tryguys) September 29, 2022

