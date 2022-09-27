YouTube Channel ‘Try Guys’ Drops Star After He Admits to Cheating on Wife With Colleague

Popular YouTube channel The Try Guys has parted ways with one of its stars, Ned Fulmer, after he admitted to having an “consensual workplace relationship” despite being married.

The channel was formed by Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, and Zach Kornfeld while they worked at BuzzFeed. It later became an independent venture when the group formed their own production company in 2018 and left BuzzFeed.

Now, The Try Guys boasts nearly 8 million subscribers on YouTube. The show features its hosts trying new things in a wide variety of categories from high diving to colonics.

Recently, fans of the channel have been asking one question: Where is Ned Fulmer?

The family-man and seemingly doting husband, whose wife Ariel Fulmer is an integral part of the channel, has been noticeably absent from the show for a month.

Loyal viewers have even spotted unusually edited videos that suggest Fulmer was scrubbed.

His wife has also been noticeably absent from their podcast You Can’t Sit With Us, which was formed by the spouses of the group.

This week, Reddit and Twitter were rife with rumors that Fulmer was spotted at an NYC nightclub kissing an associate producer for the channel.

On Tuesday, The Try Guys released a statement announcing that their professional relationship with Fulmer was over.

“Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change,” the statement read.

An hour later, Fulmer posted to Twitter, admitting an affair and apologizing for “losing focus.”

Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.

His wife, Ariel, released her own statement as well.

Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me – it means a lot. Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.

Both Ned and Ariel Fulmer have worked to create their own brand within The Try Guys, hosting a series of home renovation and cooking videos, and even publishing a cookbook last year.

