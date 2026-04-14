Ilhan Omar Pushes Democrats To Embrace Marjorie Taylor Greene, Other MAGA Stars Ditching Trump

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) argued Democrats should “credit” and embrace once-staunch Republican supporters of President Donald Trump who have now grown more critical of him.

In an interview this week with Pod Save America’s Tommy Vietor, Omar threw her support behind vocal MAGA personalities like Marjorie Taylor Greene, turning on the president. Greene was once Trump’s most vocal supporter in Congress, but she’s since moved back into private life and has become one of the more outspoken critics of Trump on the right.

Vietor played a clip of Greene for Omar and noted that other past “die hard” MAGA supporters have also turned more critical of the president on the release of the Epstein files, his war with Iran, and more.

“As Americans, it is really important for us to work together for the preservation of everything that is good in our country. and to support leaders that we can trust to safeguard what is good about our country,” Omar said.

The congresswoman and Vietor agreed that one of the more significant things about criticism from people like Greene is that they are not singling out a Trump policy, but rather broadly criticizing the man and renouncing their former support. Greene argued earlier this month that Trump is “not the same man” she supported in the 2016 presidential election.

Omar argued Greene and others are discovering that Trump “never really had any principles outside of uplifting his ego.”

“I think that we should give them credit for that, the fact that they’ve had this wake-up call to finally seeing this con man, this corrupt, chaotic man, for what he is, the fact that they understand that he never really had any principles outside of uplifting his ego,” she said.

Omar continued by saying Democrats should embrace people like Greene, encouraging other MAGA followers to ditch Trump.

“I think is an important thing for us to put our arms around and say ‘Yes, then now let’s figure out how do we save our country from the disaster that this man is creating?'” she said.

Omar said she spoke to Greene and thanked her just before Greene left Congress last year, which is represents a lot of progress between the lawmakers who have had plenty of tense moments over the years. Greene pushed to censure Omar in 2024, claiming she could be a “foreign agent,” and Omar wanted Greene stripped of her committee assignments in 2021, accusing her of making threatening posts about her and other Democrats.

“Before she left, I found her on the House floor,” Omar said, “and thanked her for, you know, her support in ending the genocide, her willingness to speak up about what the people in Gaza have experienced and what our tax dollars have allowed to take place.”

Watch above via Pod Save America.

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