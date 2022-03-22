Rapper Freddie Gibbs called out Joe Rogan face-to-face over his past use of the n-word, during a live podcast taping in Texas.

Gibbs took to the mic and immediately aimed at Rogan. “The world is changing, shit, Joe Rogan said the n-word and shit.”

Rogan immediately chimed in, “it’s been years! … Let it go, let it go, let it go.”

The exchange took place on stage at the Vulcan Gas Company in Austin, Texas back on February 28th, the podcast was released last Monday.

Gibbs told the crowd, “He said every n-word in Philly looked like a monkey. Joe, let me tell you something n-word. You’re lucky I got family out in Philadelphia cause they were coming here to fuck you up man.”

“Thank you, thank you, and tell all your friends I said ‘thank you,'” Rogan said.

Gibbs continued, “Joe Rogan is about to give n-word reparations, you just don’t know it.”

Host Tony Hinchcliffe quickly jumped in to wrap up the conversation. “Freddie, you did much more than your minute. How about a hand for Freddie Gibbs, everybody!”

Gibbs had previously stated that he doesn’t believe Rogan is actually racist. The rapper even appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience to discuss the issue after a compilation video surfaced of Rogan using the n-word over the years.

