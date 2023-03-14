Watch Rudy Giuliani Become Utterly Confused About What The Oscars Are, Then Claim to Be a Religious Scholar

Rudy Giuliani appeared to be completely befuddled by the existence of the Academy Awards, the major Hollywood awards show known as The Oscars which just saw its 95th annual iteration.

“Somebody asked me about something called Oscar. Oscar?” Giuliani said during the Monday edition of his show, America’s Mayor Live.

“The Oscars,” a producer off-camera corrected.

“Oh, it’s the — oh, it’s a family,” Giuliani replied, appearing to get more confused. “What are Oscars. Some big thing happened last night called Oscar?”

After his producer clarified that it was a Hollywood award show, Giuliani went down a different rabbit hole, discussing the show The Chosen about the life of Jesus Christ.

“I watched Chosen, which I recommend to everyone to watch before Easter. It’s about the life of Jesus Christ. People who are very Orthodox, either Catholic or Protestant, might be somewhat offended by, it’s not being biblically 100% accurate, but it is not in any way offensive,” Giuliani explained.

“Its fictionalism is from my point of view, as a moderate biblical scholar. Moderate. I say moderate, but more a religious scholar, which I am — I would say it’s fair interpretation,” he added.

“But in any event, I was watching that and they said there was this thing on Oscar, but nobody I knew was watching it,” Giuliani concluded.

