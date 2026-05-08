Joe Rogan Says UFO File Dump Could Be Convenient Distraction From Iran War ‘Not Going Very Well’: ‘Need Something to Distract Us’

Joe Rogan argued this week that a batch of UFO files being released by President Donald Trump’s administration could simply be a convenient distraction from the Iran war “not going well.”

On Thursday’s The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan was joined by Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) to discuss the files being released. The two also got into “freaks” in Congress, possible modern “MKUltra” experiments being conducted by the CIA, and more. While on the topic of UFOs and aliens, Rogan suggested Trump could be dumping out files to distract from the ongoing conflict with Iran.

“What doesn’t totally make sense is why now—disclosure—other than, I mean this is being cynical,” Rogan said, adding, “The Iran war is not going well.”

Trump has spoken about a potential new deal on the table with Iran, but the conflict has raged on with Iran targeting and charging tolls to ships in the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply moves through. The president has promised more “bombing” if the new deal is not agreed to.

“The American public’s very upset. A lot of people don’t think we should have ever been involved in that in the first place. And we need some good news,” Rogan said.

He added, “We need something to distract us.”

“If I was gonna do it, now would be the time I’d do it,” Burchett said.

The congressman argued Trump doesn’t care about the distraction, but genuinely wants to disclose more information about UFOs. He also, however, warned people not to get too excited about what is actually released and made unclassified, saying the “war pimps at the Pentagon” don’t give up “that easily.”

“I don’t want everybody to get their hopes up. I don’t have a lot of faith in our government,” he said.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

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