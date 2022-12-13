‘You Believe Your F*cking Intel Briefers!?’ Tucker Says He Screamed at Top Republican Who Told Him He Was a Russian Agent

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said he shouted at a top House Republican who called him a Russian agent.

In an interview with ex-Democrat Tulsi Gabbard on the Tuesday edition of her podcast The Tulsi Gabbard Show, Carlson recalled his efforts to secure an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he said landed him in the crosshairs of the National Security Agency. Carlson previously accused the NSA of spying on him, allegations the agency denied, but said it would investigate.

Carlson told Gabbard — long a skeptic of US intelligence agencies — that he believes some members of Congress are controlled by the powerful agencies.

“There are members of Congress who are controlled by the intel agencies, I’m not speculating on this. You know, I lived [in Washington DC] for 35 years. I know this,” Carlson insisted.

He claimed that a “very high ranking member of the House Intel Committee” told him, after drinking, that the NSA spies on the lawmaker’s text messages.

Carlson then recounted an angry exchange he had with Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), who accused him of being a Russian agent on the basis of information provided by the congressman’s intel briefers.

“I got into an argument with him once last year on the phone — he had told somebody that I was a Russian agent or something, and I was outraged,” Carlson began.

The Fox host said he used “bad language” in the exchange with McCaul who, when confronted about the accusation, simply said “‘that’s what the intel briefers told me — that you were working for Russia.'”

Carlson said he shot back: “That’s what the intel briefers told you? You believe your fucking intel briefers? Like, how old are you, son? … You’re being manipulated by your intel briefers, duh!”

McCaul allegedly told Carlson that the intelligence officials had “all kinds of corroborating evidence” proving the Fox News host was a Russian agent.

“I’m an American, I was born here,” Carlson said. “I’ve never lived anywhere else. Pretty patriotic. Like what an outrageous thing to say!”

Carlson suggested that more members of Congress are manipulated by intelligence agencies, and they go along with it out of fear that their own vulnerabilities may be exposed.

“They know they’re being manipulated,” he said. “And there are pressure points that can be applied on people. I mean, let’s just be totally honest. I’m not accusing anyone of anything specifically. But if you have a drinking problem or you’re not, you have a complicated personal life — and a lot of people do, particularly in DC — you’re vulnerable.”

Listen above via The Tulsi Gabbard Show.

