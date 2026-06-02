Chuck Schumer Dodges Five Straight Questions About Graham Platner With Canned Line

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) dodged five straight questions about Graham Platner, the embattled presumptive Democratic nominee for Senate in Maine, during a press conference on Tuesday.

According to reporters present for the Q&A, Schumer showed remarkable message discipline while dodging the queries.

“Schumer: ‘I met with Graham Platner today, we’re going to beat Susan Collins and take back the Senate.’ 5 questions all on Platner, he gave the same answer each time,” observed NOTUS’s Igor Bobic.

Schumer: “I met with Graham Platner today, we’re going to beat Susan Collins and take back the Senate.” 5 questions all on Platner, he gave the same answer each time — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 2, 2026

“No matter how he was asked about Platner, Schumer answered: ‘We’re going to beat Susan Collins and take back the Senate,'” added Semafor’s Burgess Everett. “One exception was when @mkraju asked if he still endorses him: ‘I endorsed Graham Platner. We’re going to beat Susan Collins and take back the Senate.'”

No matter how he was asked about Platner, Schumer answered: "We're going to beat Susan Collins and take back the Senate." One exception was when @mkraju asked if he still endorses him: "I endorsed Graham Platner. We're going to beat Susan Collins and take back the Senate" — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) June 2, 2026

CNN News Central played a clip of Schumer fielding those questions and delivering his canned line on Tuesday afternoon:

REPORTER #1: On Graham Platner, are you satisfied with the explanations he’s given for the controversies his campaign has faced right now? Are you concerned by what we’ve heard? SCHUMER: I met with Graham Platner today. We’re going to beat Susan Collins and take back the Senate. REPORTER #2: So, you’re saying that Janet Mills, your preferred candidate, has been rattling that she should get back in. You’re standing behind Graham Platner, to be clear here? SCHUMER: We’re going to beat Susan Collins and take back the Senate. REPORTER #3: Does Democrats sticking behind Graham Platner, does that hurt their credibility in attacking Ken Paxton? SCHUMER: We’re going to take back-, we’re beat Susan Collins and take back the Senate. Any other subject you got? Any other subject?

Platner’s infidelity to his wife, whom he married in 2023, was reported on by The Wall Street Journal and New York Times over the weekend. He has previously muddled through scandals pertaining to the Nazi-linked Totenkopf tattoo that was emblazoned across his chest for almost two decades, as well as online comments in which disparaged rural Mainers, suggested that victims of sexual assault bear responsibility for what happened to them, and mocked an American soldier who was awarded a Purple Heart for his bravery was shot during a firefight with the Taliban.

Watch above via CNN.

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