Senate Candidate Roasted Over Operative Posting Doctored Image of Him to Make Him Look Buff: ‘What the Absolute F*ck?’

A Senate candidate running in Michigan was promptly roasted by the internet after a staffer posted an AI-altered image of him with a wildly different physique.

On Tuesday, Abby Ronson — who works in former Rep. Mike Rogers’s campaign — posted a tweet wishing Rogers a happy birthday. Included in the tweet was a photo of the 62-year-old walking in what appeared to be a campaign march. Rogers also appeared to be incredibly muscular.

Keen-eyed X/Twitter users may have noticed an important disclaimer on the tweet. Right under the photo was a message that read, “Made with AI.”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Michigan’s next Senator, @MikeRogersForMI !!! LET’S GET TO WORK 💪🏻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/41caprGBNy — Abby Ronson (@abbyronson) June 2, 2026

When users found the original photo, it was clear that some extensive editing had been done to make Rogers appear much more buff than he actually was.

L – GOP Rep and MI senate candidate Mike Rogers actual photo from the campaign trail. R – Photo put out by staffer. pic.twitter.com/9INYkYcQNy — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 2, 2026

The image quickly went viral when it was discovered it was created using AI. Fellow Michigan Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow joked that the picture was an example of “gender affirming care.”

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) sarcastically said, “I don’t see the issue,” in response to the photo. Included in that tweet was a clearly-edited image of himself towering over Rep. Byron Donalds (R).

Others joined in to make fun of the bizarre situation.

Things Mike Rogers lies about: -Living in Michigan

-Prioritizing the best interests of Michiganders

-His physique, apparently https://t.co/FyeCQzGl5r — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) June 2, 2026

what the absolute fuck is this? 😂😂 https://t.co/txqLp5njjI — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) June 2, 2026

He prefers to be called Homelander. https://t.co/t1srA1V50L — Justin Amash (@justinamash) June 2, 2026

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