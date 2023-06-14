20 House Republicans Join Democrats to Shoot Down Censure of Adam Schiff

The House of Representatives killed a resolution that would have censured Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) thanks to 20 Republicans who crossed the aisle to vote with Democrats.

In a 225 to 196 vote on Wednesday, the House voted to table a censure resolution introduced by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) that rebuked the California Democrat over his actions focused on former President Donald Trump.

The measure also stipulated that Schiff should be fined $16 million if the House Ethics Committee were to find that he “lied, made misrepresentations and abused sensitive information” while investigating possible connections between Trump and the Russian government.

Schiff led the charge against Trump as the then-chair of the House Intelligence Committee beginning in 2019, where he probed ties between the sitting president and Russia. He also served as an impeachment manager during Trump’s first trial in the Senate.

After the resolution was tabled, Democrats in the chamber gave a round of applause.

The 20 Republicans who voted to kill the resolution were: Kelly Armstrong (ND); Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR); Juan Ciscomani (AZ); Tom Cole (OK); Warren Davidson (OH); Brian Fitzpatrick (PA); Kay Granger (TX); Garret Graves (LA); Thomas Kean Jr. (NJ); Kevin Kiley (CA); Young Kim (CA); Michael Lawler (NY); Thomas Massie (KY); Tom McClintock (CA); Marc Molinaro (NY); Jay Obernolte (CA); Michael Simpson (ID); Michael Turner (OH); David Valadao (CA); Steve Womack (AR).

Before the vote, disgraced Rep. George Santos (R-NY) said in a video posted on Twitter that he supported the resolution – though he ultimately voted “Present.”

We must preserve the integrity of the U.S. House of Representatives and censure Adam Schiff today,” he said.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

