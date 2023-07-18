‘Absolute Bullsh*t!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Fumes About Trump Letter Targeting Him for Indictment Over Jan. 6

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) held back nothing as she condemned the new indications that Donald Trump will be indicted as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram asked Greene on Tuesday for her reaction to the breaking news that Special Counsel Jack Smith informed Trump that he is a target of Smith’s investigation into the Jan. 6 riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Greene clearly did not approve, calling the letter “absolute bullsh*t!”

Yeah, that’s my reaction. This is the only way that the Democrats have to beat President Trump is to arrest him, smear him, charge him with ridiculous charges. All in cover-up of Joe Biden’s crimes, Hunter Biden’s crimes. It’s unbelievable. It’s hard to even recognize that this is our country. The American people are going to be furious. And what Jack Smith is doing is the weaponized government. He’s weaponizing the Department of Justice against President Trump in a complete lie about President Trump and January 6th. It’s outrageous. I can’t believe our country has to endure this and I’ll be standing with President Trump the entire way.

Greene also got on both of her Twitter accounts to declare her ongoing allegiance to the former president.

I STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!!

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/ei7iIKVUJz — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 18, 2023

Since the Smith letter suggests Trump will be indicted for his role in fomenting the Capitol riot, Trump released a statement blasting his political foes while claiming once again to be the victim of a political “witch hunt.” Smith previously indicted Trump over his alleged mishandling of classified documents, and Trump also faces another indictment over the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal.

