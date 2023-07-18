Nikki Haley Makes Case Against Trump’s Candidacy After He Announces He’s Likely to Be Indicted Again: ‘We Can’t Keep Dealing With This Drama!’

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley made the case against the candidacy of Donald Trump on Tuesday morning after Trump announced that he will likely be indicted for the third time this year.

In a statement released on Truth Social, Trump revealed that he had been informed by Special Counsel Jack Smith that he was a target of Smith’s investigation into the January 6 Capitol riot, and speculated that it “almost” certainly means he will be arrested and indicted.

Reacting to the the news on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom and referring to the flurry of investigations into and lawsuits against Trump, Haley offered that that “it’s gonna keep on going.” She continued:

I mean the rest of this primary election is gonna be in reference to Trump. It’s gonna be about lawsuits, it’s gonna be about legal fees, it’s gonna be about judges, and it’s just gonna continue to be a further and further distraction. And that’s why I’m running. It’s because we need a new generational leader. We can’t keep dealing with this drama. We can’t keep dealing with the negativity. We can’t keep dealing with all of this. We’ve got China that’s literally trying to be at war with us, you’ve got Iran building a bomb, you’ve got North Korea detaining a soldier and testing ballistic missiles. We need to focus on the debt and the lack of transparency in schools and crime and the craziness on the border. We can’t be sitting there focused on lawsuits over and over again.

Haley went on to knock Trump over his suggestion that he might not participate in the Republican primary debates, saying that “we can’t complain about Biden not debating RFK if Trump is not gonna get on the debate stage and stand next to us.”

“He’ll have to get on there and he’ll have to talk about these lawsuits and how we’re gonna get past them,” she added before drilling down on the point:

You do it because you want to serve the American people. You don’t show that you’re serving the American people by being absent, you show that you want to serve the American people by showing up. It’s the same issue with Biden not debating RFK. If you are gonna serve the people, you are gonna have to show up and tell them why you’re the person to do it. I look forward to being on that debate stage, I look forward to talking about how we’re gonna make America strong and proud again, and I think that he should be on that debate stage.

Watch above via Fox News.

