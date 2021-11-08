Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) tore into Fox News host Tucker Carlson during an in-depth interview with S.E. Cupp in Rolling Stone published on Monday.

In the wide-ranging interview with the CNN contributor, Kinzinger, who recently announced his retirement from Congress after Illinois Democrats redistricted him into another Republican’s congressional district, discussed his plans for the future, the January 6th congressional investigation, and pulled no punches in talking about the pro-Trump factions in U.S. politics and his own party.

Kinzinger was one of the ten Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the January 6th insurrection and joined Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on the committee investigating that day.

Carlson is currently promoting and releasing a three-part series called Patriot Purge that suggests the pro-Trump January 6th insurrection was a “false flag” operation instigated by the FBI and other elements in the federal government to justify the upcoming persecution of pro-Trump Americans. Kinzinger recalled (full story here) that day’s events in dramatic fashion, saying that as “chief RINO,” he was prepared to fight as he thought the rioters would try “to kill” him if they came face-to-face in the Capitol.

When discussing a recent media scandal surrounding Republicans’ criticism of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for taking paternity leave, Kinzinger opined on Carlson’s motivations and intelligence. Kinzinger is quoted as saying, “Tucker Carlson took nothing but a cheap shot at him [Buttigieg] because it was a temporary hit of Pixy Stix or shot of heroin, it makes people feel great, they stay on.”

He continued:

The rage works. And he created rage. Talking about Pete Buttigieg learning how to breastfeed — like, c’mon man. You’re obviously ignorant. Which I don’t think. I think Tucker’s really smart. You’re a manipulative son of a bitch who abuses your viewers for your own personal profit.

Kinzinger didn’t elaborate on the comments as the interview then cuts to a question about his plans, which he says include a possible run for the U.S. Senate or governor in Illinois. He also didn’t rule out a challenge against Donald Trump in a potential 2024 Republican presidential primary.

