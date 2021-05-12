comScore Adam Kinzinger Blasts GOP Caucus as Legislative Terrorirsts

Adam Kinzinger Blasts GOP’s ‘Legislative Terrorists’ in Epic Twitter Thread: Nowhere Have I Seen Jesus Christ Say ‘It’s Okay to Lie’

By Colby HallMay 12th, 2021, 8:15 am

Rep. Adam Kinzinger went Biblical in calling out his fellow Republican members of Congress on the very day that his colleague, Rep. Liz Cheney is almost certain to be voted out by her Republican caucus as Conference Chair over her political battles with former President Donald Trump.

At issue, of course, is the role that Trump will play as the leader of the Republican party moving forward, despite the fact that he was impeached for allegedly fomenting the deadly insurrection on the Capitol that was led by his supporters on January 6th of this year, and Trump’s continued promotion of the baseless claim that he lost the 2020 general election due to fraud.

Cheney has called out Trump’s “Big Lie” that the election was stolen, in response to Trump’s reclaiming the same phrase to explain how the election was stolen, (made popular by Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.)

Kinzinger spared no one in his epic Twitter thread that called out House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Minority Whip Steve Scalise, and members of the Freedom Caucus (which he mocked by calling them the “Freedom Club.”

The Twitter thread speaks for itself, and neatly illustrates the current GOP Civil War that has spawned following Trump’s first term in the White House. But it was Kingzinger’s calling out Trump’s lies — and the Republicans who enable them by citing the teachings of Jesus Christ — that are likely to hit hardest.

“As a Christian, I have read the words of Christ many times,” Kinzinger writes in his sixth of a nine-tweet thread. “Nowhere have I seen him say or imply that it’s ok to lie, so long as you own the Libs. I believe our open lies are an absolute abdication of our duty, and it is shameful.”

Read the entire thread below:

