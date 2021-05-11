CNN: Almost All of Liz Cheney’s GOP Colleagues Cleared Out of House Floor Before Her Speech

CNN’s Anderson Cooper interrupted his reaction to Liz Cheney‘s (R-WY) speech to share reporting that all but one Republican congressman cleared the chamber prior to her speech.

“I just heard it in my ear that her colleagues, fellow lawmakers, Republican lawmakers, they cleared out of the chamber when she was speaking,” Cooper said. “Only one remained to even listen to what she was saying.”

Cheney gave her speech to the relatively empty chamber on the eve of the vote to remove her from House GOP leadership. The vote is expected to pass. Her speech torched Trump and the GOP as she spoke against the big lie and those that uphold it.

Reportedly, only Colorado congressman Ken Buck stayed for the speech.

Ken Buck is the only lawmaker watching Liz Cheney speak on the House floor. The rest cleared out. — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) May 12, 2021

CNN comentator, David Axelrod laughed off the news, “Very heroic.” He continued, “I think that it’s very clear that they’ve made their decision and as I said at the outset, she’s embarrassing them by telling the truth. It’s a truth they don’t want to hear and they are acting en masse, they’re trying to find comfort and strength by gathering together in opposition to her, but it’s the truth they’re running from. It’s the truth they don’t want to hear.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

