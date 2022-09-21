Andrew Cuomo Lashes Out At ‘Friend’ Biden for Abandoning Him: ‘I Stood By Him. Gave Him the Benefit of the Doubt’

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) lashed out at at former “political friends,” including President Joe Biden, in a candid interview this week with the New York Post.

Speaking to Cindy Adams, Cuomo appeared to hold very little back, suggesting a possible political comeback, and claiming he’s been treated like a “piece of meat” since becoming embroiled in multiple controversies, including allegations of sexual harassment.

Cuomo claimed “nobody” among his “political friends” stood by him amid allegations and increasing negative headlines about his governing. The former governor took particular issue with the president as he argued he “stood” by him.

“Nobody. It was tough. Traumatizing. Biden, a friend 20 years, not knowing details, immediately said about me, ‘He’s got to go.’ Biden had troubles years before and I stood by him,” Cuomo said. “Gave him the benefit of the doubt. It was heartbreaking to see him trash me without reading one page, making one phone call.”

Others, the Democrat added, “fell like dominos,” including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“Pelosi? Please. I know her 30 years. Her daughter worked for me. [Barack] Obama? He’s been tough. When troubles come you like to think you’re different. You’re not. Enemies and haters accumulate. [Chuck] Schumer, [Kirsten] Gillibrand, pals working in the state, friends I respected, fell like dominos,” he said.

Cuomo added he lost his “power,” and others “read the tea leaves.”

“Pols grab another piece of meat. The phrase ‘political friends’ is an oxymoron,” he said.

As for whether he believes he could have a political comeback in the future, Cuomo floated the idea that he could be running again in a few years.

“There are no term limits so I can make another go in four years. I’m someone who delivers. And who knows, could be there’s nobody to beat me. Also who knows — maybe by then I’ll be sweeter,” he said.

