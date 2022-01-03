Manhattan DA Closes Nursing Homes Probe Against Andrew Cuomo Without Filing Charges

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has closed its probe of the nursing home scandal under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) without filing charges, according to Cuomo’s attorney.

“I was contacted today by the head of the Elder Care Unit from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office who informed me they have closed its investigation involving the Executive Chamber and nursing homes,” said Elkan Abramowitz in a statement posted on Twitter by former Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi. “I was told that after a thorough investigation – as we have said all along – there was no evidence to suggest that any laws were broken.”

Statement from Elkan Abramowitz, Former Outside Counsel for the Executive Chamber, on Manhattan DA Closing Investigation into Nursing Home Matters ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/a8eXN5Yvse — Rich Azzopardi (@RichAzzopardi) January 3, 2022

Nonetheless, Cuomo’s handling of nursing homes during the pandemic is still under federal investigations – something highlighted in a tweet by Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean, who has been outspoken against Cuomo since she lost her father- and mother-in-law from Covid in a New York nursing home.

There are still ongoing investigations into the nursing home “matters” by the FBI, DOJ Eastern District and AG. This sounds like a little favor from an outgoing Manhattan DA which we’ll address with the new DA. Nice try, Rich. https://t.co/dObnVRJa3y — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 3, 2022

As governor, Cuomo came under fire for some of his pandemic policies such as requiring New York nursing homes to admit Covid-positive patients. Additionally, according to multiple reports, Cuomo’s aides rewrote the numbers behind nursing home deaths in order to hide higher figures.

Cuomo resigned last August following an independent New York Attorney General office’s report that alleged Cuomo sexually harassed former and current state employees.

