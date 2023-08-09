Ann Coulter Warns ‘By The Time’ The GOP Wakes Up to Reality of Abortion Politics ‘There Will Be No Elected Republicans Left’

Conservative firebrand Ann Coulter offered a stark warning to her party on Wednesday in the wake of a decisive defeat for the anti-abortion movement in Ohio.

“Since Dobbs, voters haven’t approved abortion restrictions in ANY STATE. They’ve rejected abortion restrictions in Kentucky, Montana, Michigan, Kansas, Vermont and California … and now, Ohio,” Coulter wrote as she shared a graphic from the New York Times showing a 14-point loss for Ohio’s Issue 1 referendum.

Since Dobbs, voters haven't approved abortion restrictions in ANY STATE. They've rejected abortion restrictions in Kentucky, Montana, Michigan, Kansas, Vermont and California … and now, Ohio: pic.twitter.com/omvyt4q25g — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 9, 2023

The GOP-backed referendum would have increased the threshold to amend the state’s constitution from a simple majority to a 60% supermajority of state voters.

The AP explained the vote’s relevance to the fight over abortion going on across the U.S. since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer:

While abortion was not directly on the special election ballot, the result marks the latest setback for Republicans in a conservative-leaning state who favor imposing tough restrictions on the procedure. Ohio Republicans placed the question on the summer ballot in hopes of undercutting the citizen initiative that voters will decide in November that seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the state.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who pushed Issue 1, reacted by blaming out-of-state Democrats for the hefty defeat. “We were dramatically outspent by dark money billionaires from California to New York, and the giant ‘for sale’ sign still hangs on Ohio’s constitution. Ohioans will see the devastating impact of this vote soon enough,” LaRose said in a statement.

Coulter disagreed, however, and pointed to a groundswell of support in the country against statewide laws aimed at restricting abortions. “By the time Republicans notice states keep voting IN FAVOR of abortion, there will be no elected Republicans left. Ohio makes it 7. [A “no” vote is pro-abortion],” Coulter wrote in a subsequent tweet.

By the time Republicans notice states keep voting IN FAVOR of abortion, there will be no elected Republicans left. Ohio makes it 7. [A "no" vote is pro-abortion.] pic.twitter.com/1zsn5Z3a3A — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 9, 2023

Notably, twenty U.S. states have laws in place that ban or restrict abortion after the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization made doing so legal. Although, to Coulter’s point, those restrictions were not the result of a statewide vote that took place after Dobbs.

