AOC Lawyer Warned About Met Gala Invitation for Which She’s Now Being Investigated: ‘We’ll Need to Be Extra Careful!’

The anti-corruption lawyer for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) warned her staff they’d need to be “careful” ahead of a Met Gala appearance she’s now win investigated for.

Documents from the ethics investigation into Ocasio-Cortez for her splashy 2021 Met Gala appearance — where she wore a dress declaring, “tax the rich” — were released and show the congresswoman’s staff was eager to have their boss attend.

According to documents related to the investigation, Ocasio-Cortez’s anti-corruption lawyer did raise a red flag about the thin line being toed with the congresswoman attending the expensive event for free.

“The Congresswoman could accept an invitation from [the Met], but not [italics his] from Vogue … Since Advance Publications is a registered lobbyist, we’ll need to be extra careful!” the lawyer wrote in a message highlighted by a New York Post report.

Vogue reached out to Ocasio-Cortez’s office the day after she attended the event to say there were media inquires coming in.

“Given that she was a guest of [V]ogue, we were planning to say … she was a guest of Anna [Wintour]’s,” one message reportedly read.

Corrupt or not, Ocasio-Cortez found herself quite a deal. On top of skipping the $35,000 a ticket price tag for the Met Gala, she also reportedly found discounts elsewhere, including a $1300 dress rental for just $300 after some negotiating from her staff.

Other payments were delayed by months and Ocasio-Cortez reportedly told investigators she would not have attended the Met Gala, now knowing all that’s happened.

“I just never, ever, ever would have allowed that to happen knowing what I have learned,” she said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com