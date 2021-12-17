Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) had some tough words for President Joe Biden and the Democratic leadership.

Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to vent her frustration that key progressive legislative agenda items like forgiving student debt, extending the child tax credit, and establishing a path to citizenship for migrants already in the country are stalling, if not dead.

She wrote:

It is actually delusional to believe Dems can get re-elected without acting on filibuster or student debt, Biden breaking his BBB promise, letting CTC lapse, 0 path to citizenship, etc Esp when they run from convos abt race+culture (which is what 1/6 was abt) We need to act now

News broke this week that BBB, Biden’s Build Back Better proposal, is unlikely to pass the Senate until early 2022, if ever. As a result, the child tax credit (CTC) will lapse at the end of December without being renewed. Under the current version of the CTC, families making up to $150,000 a year receive a monthly check of $300 for each child under six years old, and a $250 check for each child between ages six and 17.

“People want to ‘but Manchin’ everyone to death, but learned helplessness is not a disposition that inspires confidence or support,” Ocasio-Cortez added, referring to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who has objected to the way the CTC is structured in the bill.

“The President has tools at his disposal. Leadership has tools at their disposal. If it really is just 1-2 votes, Senate should force a vote on BBB,” Ocasio-Cortez continued.

She concluded by addressing exactly what action she would like to see Biden take:

To secure votes for the Bipar Infra Bill, Biden *himself* came to House Progressives & told us was putting his credibility on the line to deliver BBB if CPC voted BIF. They trusted him. I didn’t think he could promise the Senate. He promised anyway. It’s time for him to deliver.

