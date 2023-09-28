‘Are You Calling Me Ridiculous?’ Hannity Grills Newsom On Whether He’d Accept 2024 Democratic Presidential Nomination

Fox News host Sean Hannity grilled California Governor Gavin Newsom about the possibility of accepting the Democratic presidential nomination in 2024.

Hannity has long insisted that President Joe Biden is “a cognitive mess” who is unfit to serve right now – let alone a second term. Biden, 80, is running for reelection.

Newsom was at the second Republican presidential debate on Wednesday in Simi Valley, California, where he joined Hannity after the event. Former President Donald Trump is so far boycotting the debates, but he nonetheless maintains large leads in state and national polls.

Hannity and Newsom sparred on several issues, especially ones most notably affecting California, such as immigration, gas prices, and how good In-N-Out-Burger is. The Fox News host ended the interview by asking the governor if there is a scenario in which he would accept his party’s presidential nomination in 2024:

HANNITY: Here’s my exit question. Under any circumstances at all – yes or no – will you ever, ever accept the Democratic nomination to run for president in 2024 under any circumstances at all? That’s a yes or no. NEWSOM: I’m looking forward, I was just in Chicago with the DNC– HANNITY: I don’t need the long answer. I want the yes or no answer. [CROSSTALK] HANNITY: Will you accept it under any circumstances? NEWSOM: Of course not. It’s a hypothetical. HANNITY: Yes or no. NEWSOM: No! HANNITY: No. Under any circumstances? NEWSOM: It’s ridiculous. Joe Biden’s our president. HANNITY: Are you calling me ridiculous? NEWSOM: He’s gonna win this reelection. HANNITY: I’m gonna make you pay for my In-N-Out Burger NEWSOM: Joe Biden won the debate tonight. And you’re right about In-N-Out Burger.

Watch above via Fox News.

