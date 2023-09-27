WATCH: Debate Descends Into Nasty Brawl About Literal ‘Curtains’ Until Moderators Save Show With Commercial Break

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) threw down in a brutal back and forth toward the end of Wednesday night’s second GOP presidential debate.

“Nikki offered a 10% gas tax increase in South Carolina. Talk about someone who has never seen a federal dollar she doesn’t like. $0.10 on the gallon in South Carolina,” Scott said at one point, addressing an earlier exchange between him and Haley.

“Bring it, Tim,” Haley interjected.

“As the U.N. ambassador, you literally put $50,000 on curtains and had a $15 million subsidized location,” Scott continued.

“You got bad information. First of all, I fought the gas tax in South Carolina multiple times against the establishment,” Haley shot back.

“Just go to YouTube,” insisted Scott.

“Against the establishment. And you want to know what that ten cents was when they wouldn’t pass the gas tax. The establishment, the companies wanted me to do it so much that I said the only way I will pass it is if,” Haley continued as Scott interrupted, adding, “All you have to do is go watch Nikki Haley on YouTube.”

Haley continued, saying she told the “establishment” she would do the gas tax if they gave her “three times the deduction in income tax, then I will look at your gas tax, which is why it didn’t happen.”

Scott and Haley then began speaking over each other.

“Secondly!” Haley insisted trying to continue.

“Secondly, on the curtains, do your homework Tim, because Obama bought those,” she added.

“Did you send them back?” demanded Scott, “Did you send them back?”

“It’s the State Department, did you send them back? You’re the one that works in Congress. You get it done,” Haley charged.

“They were there before I even showed up at the residence,” she added as Scott spoke over her.

“You are scrapping,” she concluded as Scott and other candidates began speaking all at once.

Moderator Dana Perino declared, “Cue the music,” as the debate descended into chaos.

“We do not intend to go ahead like this? In fact, we’re about to take a commercial break. We’ll have more of the second Republican debate live from the Reagan Presidential Library in just a few moments,” concluded moderator Stuart Varney.

Watch the full clip above via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com