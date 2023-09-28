Trump Campaign Digs Up Dirt on Haley Following GOP Debate: ‘Hillary Clinton Is an Inspiration to Nikki’

Former President Donald Trump ripped Republican primary rival Nikki Haley and attempted to associate her with his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton in an email sent out following the second 2024 Republican primary debate on Wednesday.

In an email titled, “The Real Nikki Haley,” the Trump campaign listed a series of old quotes from Haley, whom Trump appointed ambassador to the United Nations in 2017.

“Hillary Clinton Is an Inspiration to Nikki Haley,” claimed the campaign at the top of the email, quoting a 2012 New York Times article where Haley said, “The reason I actually ran for office is because of Hillary Clinton.”

The email also attacked Haley for wanting to send “More American Fighter Planes to Fuel the War” in Ukraine, for being “Weak on Immigration” and not supporting a southern border wall in 2015, for “Threatening Medicare and Social Security,” and for previously saying she would not run for president if Trump was also in the race.

“Looks like Team Trump thinks there’s a new person in second place,” reacted NBC News reporter Allan Smith on Twitter after the email was sent out.

During the debate, Haley lashed out at rivals Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), and attempted to position herself as the most hawkish candidate on China and TikTok.

Following the debate, Haley led the Drudge Report’s poll at 37% — an 18% lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as of writing, who came second at 19%.

