Arizona Republican Calls For Coronavirus Task Force to Be ‘Disbanded’ so Trump’s Economic Message is ‘Not Mitigated or Distorted’

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) called on President Donald Trump to disband his White House Coronavirus Task Force on Thursday, accusing its members of undermining Trump’s goals.

In a statement on the latest jobs report, which showed unemployment in June falling to 11.1 percent amid the coronavirus economic crisis, Biggs declared, “After two months of economic nightmares due to COVID-19 and our states’ reactions to the outbreak, the American economy is roaring back as we predicted.”

“The fundamentals of our economy were very strong prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the pro-growth foundation that President Trump set over the past 3+ years is paying dividends in one of our nation’s most-uncertain times. Americans trust President Trump and his team to lead our economy back to prosperity because of his track record,” he continued, before warning, “As our economy is restored, it is imperative that President Trump is not undermined in his mission to return our economy to greatness.”

“Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx continue to contradict many of President Trump’s stated goals and actions for returning to normalcy as we know more about the COVID-19 outbreak. This is causing panic that compromises our economic recovery,” Biggs claimed, adding, “We can protect our most vulnerable from the COVID-19 outbreak while still protecting lives and livelihoods of the rest of the population.”

The congressman concluded, “It’s time for the COVID-19 task force to be disbanded so that President Trump’s message is not mitigated or distorted.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]