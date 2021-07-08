Ben Shapiro Slams Andrew Cuomo: ‘Can Sexually Harass the Help and Kill the Olds and Eventually if You Stick Around Long Enough it Will All Go Away’

On his eponymous radio show this week, Ben Shapiro blasted Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), saying that declaring gun violence in the state a “Disaster Emergency” is just another massive power grab by the New York governor.

Shapiro began his discussion by talking about the tendency of government actors to seize power by way of declaring or designating things “emergencies” in a broad way before specifically citing Cuomo as just the latest example.

“Dictators rarely gain power without there being some sort of emergency that precedes the dictatorship,” he said. “Right now in the United States, the side that is most commonly invoking emergencies in order to centralize power is the political left, without question. The latest indicator of this is Andrew Cuomo.”

“This is a dude who fell in love with power during Covid, when he was widely championed as this unbelievable governor even though half the people in his state died, and he was killing all the olds,” said Shapiro. “Andrew Cuomo did a horrible job in New York. Didn’t matter. He was celebrated as the greatest politician in America, even though he is a nasty, cruel person according to members of his own party.”

“He is a botchery of a governor who was shipping Covid-positive old people back to nursing homes in order so they can presumably spread that disease, and then hiding the stats by suggesting that if you died at a hospital you didn’t die at a nursing home. All the while he was sexually harassing the staff. So really just a genius of leadership,” he continued.

Shapiro was not yet close to done listing bad things about Andrew Cuomo, and continued running down the list. He asked rhetorically whether anyone remembers how only a few months ago he was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment or worse, and it all just “went away.” He brought up another Democrat governor, Virginia’s Ralph Northam, who had a racism scandal that also just went away. “If you stick around long enough, Joe Biden will campaign with you,” he said.

“Andrew Cuomo can sexually harass the help as much as he wants and kill all the olds in New York,” said Shapiro.

The bottom line, said Shapiro, is Cuomo fell in love with and loves control, and that lead to further discussion about the gun crime “Disaster” that Cuomo is using as the post-Covid emergency declaration of choice.

Listen to the whole thing via The Ben Shapiro Show on Apple or iHeartRadio.

