Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) endorsed The Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur’s run for Congress, Thursday, describing Uygur as a “voice that we desperately need.”

In a statement, which Uygur posted on Twitter, Sanders declared, “I’m endorsing Cenk because I know he will serve ordinary people, not powerful special interests. He is a voice that we desperately need in Congress & will be a great representative for CA-25 and the country.”

“For many years Cenk has been one of the outstanding progressive journos in our country. He has shown enormous courage in standing up to the greed and power of the corporate elite & has spent his entire life fighting for justice & the needs of the working people of our country,” Sanders continued. “Cenk has been a strong advocate of Medicare for All and believes that healthcare is a human right, not a privilege.”

“He understands that climate change is an existential threat to our country and the planet, and will fight for a Green New Deal,” the senator expressed, adding, “He has been a leader in our country in fighting to end a corrupt political system in which billionaires can buy elections,” and “has inspired people all across the country to organize against corrupt forces in our politics.”

“For years, Cenk has inspired people all across the country to organize against corrupt forces in our politics, and now he’s organizing the people in his district to do the same.”

In 2016, Uygur introduced Sanders at a presidential campaign rally in Anaheim, California, while Sanders has been interviewed by The Young Turks on multiple occasions.

