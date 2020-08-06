Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden sent out a series of tweets Thursday night to “clarify” comments he made comparing diversity between the Black and Latino communities.

Earlier in the day, Biden sparked backlash for saying, “Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things. You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration in certain places than you do when you’re in Arizona.”

“I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all.”

His initial comments also prompted President Donald Trump to say something was “going on with him” in a conservation with reporters Thursday.

“What he said is incredible,” Trump said. “I don’t know what’s going on with him, but it was a very insulting statement he made. I guess you’ll figure that out, you’ll see it in a little while. It was a great insult to the Black community.”

