Bill Burr Calls For Psychological Testing Requirement for New Gun Purchases in Wake of Uvalde Shooting

Bill Burr is suggesting psychological testing be done on customers before being allowed to purchase firearms in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and 2 adults dead.

On last Thursday’s edition of his show Monday Morning Podcast, he warned, “I’m gonna be controversial on this one.”

“I’m gonna solve the gun problem in the United States of America right now. Why don’t you just do it like a pilot’s license?” he suggested. “Like when you get a gun, like when you get like a pilot’s license, you’re flying Cessna or whatever, you can’t just go fucking fly an American Airlines jet, you gotta work your way up.”

He continued, “You gotta get rated. You know, I don’t think if you get like a fucking gun license, I think the first thing you should get regardless of your fucking age is you get a little six shooter. That’s all they give you. Or maybe one of those little Saturday night specials. You get a little one shot thing. That’s all the fuck you get, right?”

“Then as you work your way up to more and more powerful guns that could potentially do way more fucking damage, you have to pass major, major psychological evaluations,” Burr suggested. “If you do — the world is your oyster and you can have whatever fucking weapon you want. How about that? Does that work out for everybody?”

“I wasn’t saying take guns away. — I wasn’t talking about fucking — gender neutral Glocks, just saying, you know, fucking lunatics, fucking lunatic — at some point can you not make it easy for a fucking lunatic?” Burr asked. “I can’t fucking imagine all of those people. What they’re going through,” he said in reference to the Uvalde community and the families of the victims.

“I think the left is fucking stupid,” Burr admitted. “They start yelling at people on the right. Not saying everybody on the right has a gun. Not saying everybody on the left, doesn’t like guns. I’m just saying like that — This fucking thing where you just start yelling at the other side.”

“Just go, ‘Hey, what if we do this?’ What if we try to weed out the bad apples by doing this — as long as you’re not fucking crazy, we’ll give you a fucking bazooka. Right? And you can take it outside in your backyard and go fucking shoot at something. I don’t give a fuck. Someone would have a problem with that. ‘Oh, that’s a way to control people.'”

