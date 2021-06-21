New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio used his daily press briefing to encourage residents to show support for local businesses and take a pass on Amazon Prime day.

“This is the day when Amazon tries to outgun every small business, every local retailer everywhere and continues to dominate,” said de Blasio on Monday.

Following a tumultuous financial year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, de Blasio is tasked with addressing economic recovery in New York City, specifically small businesses which were hit the hardest. The mayor strongly advised against taking advantage of Prime Day deals in order to support local establishments — referring to such as businesses as, “The backbone of our city, the heart and soul of our neighborhoods.”

The mayor acknowledged Amazon’s crucial role in the city’s economy; It is the largest employer in Staten Island, yet highlighted inequities between Amazon’s corporate success and the treatment of its employees on the ground level.

“Amazon literally made record profits last year, but they don’t seem to want to share them with working people,” de Blasio said — before tearing apart Amazon on the grounds that the company repeatedly has prevented employees from unionizing.

In order to “show solidarity with Amazon workers,” the Mayor promoted consumer choices that “keep the money in our city,” and “support our small businesses”

The mayor reiterated his message via twitter following his press briefing:

Prime Day is a great day to NOT support a corporation that doesn’t pay its fair share in taxes or share the wealth with their employees. Today, and every day, support our local businesses, keep your money in your community, and shop local. pic.twitter.com/cYZdA13iKp — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 21, 2021

You can watch Mayor de Blasio’s briefing above. (The relevant portion begins at the 2:22 mark.)

