MAGA Radio Host Claims He Sent a ‘Spy’ to Jewish Event Hosted by ‘Terrorist Sympathizing’ Mamdani

Right-wing New York radio host Sid Rosenberg claimed he sent a spy to attend a Jewish event hosted by Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D).

On Monday night, the mayor hosted a celebration for the Jewish holiday Shavuot. The event was notable because critics of Mamdani, dating back to before his arrival at Gracie Mansion, have repeatedly labeled him anti-Semitic due to his rhetoric about Israel and related issues. Throughout his campaign, Mamdani vowed to protect Jewish New Yorkers as he would any other religious group.

Still, critics remain convinced that the mayor discriminates against Jewish people. Before Mamdani’s event, Rosenberg slammed him as “terrorist sympathizing” and called out any Jew who attended it. He then claimed he had a spy at the event, saying:

Any Jew that is at Gracie Mansion tonight celebrating Shavuot with this Radical Islam, terrorist sympathizing Mayor is a disgrace and a fucking sellout! YOU are the reason why our people are subject to hate and in some cases murder all over the world! I have a spy there tonight and he told me there a lot of “black hats” smiling and having a good ole time tonight. This creep @NYCMayor and his vile wife just stuck Nakba Day up all of our Jewish butts! He purposely did it on Shabbat to really fuck with us. And Gracie Mansion is packed tonight? I’m literally embarrassed.

Any Jew that is at Gracie Mansion tonight celebrating Shavuot with this Radical Islam, terrorist sympathizing Mayor is a disgrace and a fucking sellout! YOU are the reason why our people are subject to hate and in some cases murder all over the world! I have a spy there tonight… — Sid Rosenberg (@sidrosenberg19) May 19, 2026

Rosenberg has made a habit of attacking the mayor on social media. Weeks earlier, he even accused the New York Mets mascots of being anti-Semites when they appeared in a photo op with Mamdani.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get worse we found out today that Mr. Met is a raging antisemite! pic.twitter.com/qeuMupHBve — Sid Rosenberg (@sidrosenberg19) April 9, 2026

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