Blake Masters Scrubs Abortion Stance From Website as Polls Continue to Show Him Down to Mark Kelly

For some Republicans running for political office this year, the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and kick abortion to the states has been a problem.

Notably: Blake Masters, the Trump-endorsed and Thiel-backed GOP Senate nominee in Arizona remains down to his general election opponent in the polls.

Masters is seeking to unseat Arizona’s Democratic senator, Mark Kelly, and this week released a new campaign ad portraying him as an extremist on abortion.

The ad did not clearly disclose Masters’ own stance on abortion — which NBC News found was scrubbed from his campaign website.

While his website still has entries on how he plans to “stop Bidenflation” and “put an end to wokeness,” there is no longer an entry on abortion.

Previously, according to NBC News, the site included language insisting Masters is “100% pro-life” as well as support for a “federal personhood law (ideally a Constitutional amendment) that recognizes that unborn babies are human beings that may not be killed.”

NBC News reporter Marc Caputo, in an appearance on Morning Joe Friday, explained that he and co-author Allan Smith started digging into Masters’ views on abortion after hearing him “describe himself” as “essentially pro-choice” on the campaign trail.

“Abortion is problematic currently for Republicans,” Caputo said, citing Arizona pollster Chuck Coughlin, whose latest numbers show Masters down 10 points to Kelly.

“He attributes a good amount of that movement to abortion,” Caputo said. “Not just because of the policy in and of itself, but because it’s also a gateway issue for Democrats to frame Republicans as being too extreme.”

Mark Kelly, for his part, has aired ads casting Masters as “dangerous” on the issue of abortion.

