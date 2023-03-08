Boebert Rages As Democrat Calls Out GOP Witness’s Past ‘White Supremacist’ Statement

Controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) made clear her frustration with Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) calling out controversial past statements by a GOP witness on Wednesday during a House Oversight subcommittee hearing on energy policy.

Bush, who is the ranking member on the Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs subcommittee, was in the middle of giving her opening statement when Boebert asked Bush’s remarks be “taken down.”

“Future events can be best ameliorated or prevented by reducing our demand for and our reliance on fossil fuels,” argued Bush in her opening statement, adding:

But my Republican colleagues have unironically invited for-profit think tank and oil titans whose expertise is in maximizing profits, especially at the expense of our Black or Brown and our indigenous neighbors’ health, safety, and well-being. One of these so-called energy experts is a philosopher who has previously espoused White supremacist views. For instance, in his 2000 college newspaper, he wrote, quote, ‘The African and American Studies Department has 23 classes in many of these classes. African culture is presented not–

“Mr. Chairman, I demand the gentlelady’s words be taken down,” Boebert objected. “She just called the witness a White supremacist.”

“No, I referred to the words, not to the person. Not to him. The words,” Bush shot back.

“The gentlelady is referring to the witness’s statement and referred to him as a white supremist [sic],” Boebert replied as Bush declared, “No, I did not.”

“I would like a parliamentary inquiry into having the gentlewoman’s words taken down,” Boebert demanded.

“Excuse me,” said the chairman, “The chair recognizes Congresswoman Boebert.”

“Thank you, Mr. Chairman. I would like a parliamentary inquiry into taking down the general lady’s words, the ranking member’s words for insinuating that our witness made white supremace [sic] statements using his words,” Boebert added, using a unique pronunciation for “supremacist.”

“The chair cannot take down words that are directed toward a witness only to other members. All right. Chair recognizes Ranking Member Bush to continue your opening statement,” Chairman Pat Fallon (R-TX) clarified.

Boebert then asked for another parliamentary inquiry, which Fallon granted. “Is it appropriate for the ranking members to show respect to the witnesses who are here present in the committee room today?” Boebert demanded.

“I think it would obviously be warranted to show respect for anyone,” Fallon replied.

“I would like that sentiment to be expressed and the members to be reminded to show respect to our witnesses who were here today. Thank you, Mr. Chairman. I yield,” Boebert concluded.

“Thank you. Chair recognizes ranking member Bush,” Fallon repeated.

“As I was saying, the African and African-American Studies Department, this is the quote, ‘has 23 classes in many of these classes. African culture is presented not as inferior to Western culture, but as on equal footing with it in other departments. The same is done with Latin American, Indian, and American Indian culture,’ end quote,” Bush continued, adding:

When confronted about these views over two decades later, rather than disavow them, he doubled down on this narrative saying, quote, It has nothing to do with skin color. I was arguing that those cultures overall are inferior to Western culture. We are not inferior to any culture. Speaking as the descendant of one of those cultures, this is the witness the Republicans invited to discuss issues of energy security.

Bush was referring to comments made by Center for Industrial Progress President Alex Epstein, which were reported on in April 2022 in the Washington Post.

Watch the full clip above.

