BREAKING: Only Five Republicans Vote Not to Dismiss Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and 43 other Republican senators, voted to support Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) objection of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.

Trump has been charged of inciting a violent and deadly siege on the Capitol, yet Paul argued that attempting to impeach a former president is unconstitutional considering he is now just a civilian.

“I think there will be enough support on it to show there’s no chance they can impeach the president,” Paul told reporters. “If 34 people support my resolution that this is an unconstitutional proceeding, it shows they don’t have the votes and we’re basically wasting our time.”

The Senate voted on Tuesday to determine whether or not the United States Constitution would allow them to try the former president despite the fact that he left office on Jan. 20.

Ultimately, only five Republican Senators voted against Rand’s call to dismiss the trial, making the effort to impeach Trump significantly harder on the impeachment managers.

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) were the five to vote against dismissing the impeachment trial. All 50 Democratic senators also voted against Paul’s objection.

The 55-45 tally serves as a precursor to how senators are expected to vote during the actual impeachment trial next month, making it unlikely that the required two-thirds majority of the Senate will vote to convict Trump.

“I think we should look at this as a test vote, that perhaps a final vote on conviction won’t be exactly the same, but make no mistake about it, this is a crushing vote for the impeachment managers and for those who would like to see Trump convicted here,” said MSNBC’s Garrett Haake.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]