Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced articles of impeachment to be filed against President Donald Trump Thursday morning, saying that “the facts are conclusive, the president has abused his power.”

Pelosi’s statement came after President Trump challenged Democrats in a Thursday morning set of tweets that read, “if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast.”

Pelosi opened her statement by referencing founding fathers declared independence from an oppressive monarch. She ultimately turned to the patriotic career public servants who testified by Congress over the past few weeks before declaring that “the president’s actions have seriously violated the Constitution.”

“Sadly, both confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders and love for America, today I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment.” she said. “I commend our committee chairs and members for their somber approach to actions which I wish the president had not made necessary.”

The White House quickly responded to Pelosi’s statement with the following tweet:

.@SpeakerPelosi & the Democrats should be ashamed. @realDonaldTrump has done nothing but lead our country – resulting in a booming economy, more jobs & a stronger military, to name just a few of his major accomplishments. 🇺🇸 We look forward to a fair trial in the Senate. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) December 5, 2019

