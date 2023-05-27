BREAKING: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Impeached By Republican-Led Texas House

The Republican-led Texas House of Representatives voted Saturday 121-23 in favor of the resolution to impeach Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, and to send the matter to the Senate for trial.

The overwhelming decision by the Republican-controlled body to impeach the Republican Attorney General will have major consequences for the GOP in the state. The rift between the two sides has spread to national figures, with Sen. Ted Cruz, ex-president Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and other MAGA names weighing in to defend Paxton, typically attacking House Speaker Dade Phelan as part of that defense.

Trump on Saturday said in a Truth Social post that if the impeachment is allowed to happen he will “fight” the House Republicans in the state.

As a result of the House vote, AG Paxton is now suspended from his duties temporarily. The matter now goes to the Texas Senate for trial.

The Republican who led the impeachment Rep. Andrew Murr summarized what the vote was about, and what the consequences would be, emphasizing that under the Texas constitution, impeachment by the House does not involve a trial or decide matters of fact in the case, but rather is a decision on whether or not there will be a trial in the Texas Senate.

UPDATE: Paxton responds, via Twitter.

I am beyond grateful to have the support of millions of Texans who recognize that what we just witnessed is illegal, unethical, and profoundly unjust. I look forward to a quick resolution in the Texas Senate, where I have full confidence the process will be fair and just. pic.twitter.com/fEiAroA2DW — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) May 27, 2023

