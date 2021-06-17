Candace Owens Gets Roasted On Twitter For Calling Juneteenth ‘Soooo Lame’: She ‘Makes Her Living Off Dumb Racist White People’

By Michael LucianoJun 17th, 2021, 8:23 pm
 

Conservative pundit Candace Owens drew heat Thursday on Twitter for denigrating Juneteenth after she posted a tweet calling the holiday “sooo lame.” Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden signed into law the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, after it passed unanimously in the Senate and was overwhelmingly approved by the House, with 14 Republicans voting against.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union forces informed slaves in Texas that the Civil War had ended, and that slavery had been abolished.

Owens responded to the newest official holiday by calling it “soooo lame” and suggested that the bipartisan recognition of the day was somehow an example of Democrats “trying to repackage segregation.”

The inevitable roasting soon commenced.

 

