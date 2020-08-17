Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B interviewed former Vice President Joe Biden for Elle magazine’s September cover story — and prompted the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee to say there was “no reason” the United States couldn’t have universal health coverage.

“What I want is free Medicare. It’s important to have free [health care], because look what is happening right now,” Cardi B said. “Of course, I think we need free college. And I want Black people to stop getting killed and no justice for it. I’m tired of it. I’m sick of it. I just want laws that are fair to Black citizens and that are fair for cops, too.”

Biden, who has never run on a universal health care platform form, quickly assured Cardi B, “There’s no reason why we can’t have all of that.”

“Presidents have to take responsibility,” Biden said. “I understand one of your favorite presidents is Franklin Roosevelt. Roosevelt said the American people can take anything if you tell them the truth. Sometimes the truth is hard. But right now, we’re in a position where we have an opportunity to make so much progress. The American public has had the blinders taken off.”

Last August, Cardi B interviewed then Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and adamantly endorsed the Vermont senator based on his universal healthcare platform and his plan for free college and debt canceling.

In another interview with Sanders in April, once the senator had dropped out of the race, Cardi B asked him to explain his endorsement of Biden, adding, “A lot of people like the youth, they don’t rock with Joe Biden, because he’s conservative.”

Sanders explained that President Donald Trump is “a bad-news guy that has got to be defeated,” later promising to “work with” Biden and to push for more progressive platforms.

Now Cardi B is taking Sanders’ lead and proudly endorsing the former vice president herself, admitting, “I just want Trump out.”

Cardi B initially backed Biden in an interview with SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning, during which she said, “It’s either, like, we go with Joe Biden or Donald Trump. I’d rather go with Joe Biden. I have spoken to Joe Biden before. I think he gets it.”

Doubling down on her support, the Bodack Yellow rapper conducted a Zoom interview with Biden and shared “a whole list of things that I want our next president to do for us.”

She explained that she wants the pandemic over as soon as possible but also doesn’t want a president who lies about the severity of the epidemic, hinting at Trump’s tendency to play down the virus.

The two also discussed police brutality and racism in the United States. Biden claimed President Donald Trump is promoting hatred and attempting to divide the nation in order to win the election.

Cardi B ensured Biden and listeners that Black people are not asking for “sympathy” or “charity,” but simply want “equality.”

“Everybody just wants the best for themselves, their future, their kids’ future. I don’t want to [have] to tell my kid, ‘You have to be careful going to the store. Don’t wear a hoodie. Please don’t get stopped,'” she added. “We don’t want that. And I don’t want to feel a certain type of animosity for a different race, because I feel like they get it easier than us. Nobody wants to feel like that. Why can’t we just work with each other?”

Biden ensured that Americans could work together, later promising free education for families making less than $125,000 a year.

“Thank you for your willingness to help. I’ll make mistakes as president, but I’ll admit to the mistakes I make, and you’re never going to have to wonder whether I’ll keep my word,” Biden said, ending the interview. “Just check me out; I’ve never broken my word. Never in my life.”

