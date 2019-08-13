Cardi B shared a clip this afternoon from her sit-down with Bernie Sanders, talking about the minimum wage.

You may have heard recently about the rapper and 2020 candidate coming together for a campaign video. At the time, Sanders told CNN, “We (are) working on a way to involve more young people in the political process. The future of America depends on young people. They are voting in large numbers, but not large enough numbers.”

In the video released today, Cardi B talked about struggling to make ends meet before she was famous and remarked, “Certain people like to brag that there is more jobs now in America, but it’s, like, yeah, there’s an increase of jobs given, but what are they paying in these jobs?”

She posted the video to Instagram and said raising the minimum wage was the topic “mentioned the most” by people she asked what questions they would have for a Democratic candidate.

