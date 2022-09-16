Cedric the Entertainer Recruited to Pile on Herschel Walker in Ad: ‘One of Those Chocolates You Don’t Want’

Comedian Cedric the Entertainer appeared in a new political ad targeting Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, dubbing him “one of those chocolates you don’t want.”

The diss came after the Barbershop star referenced the film Forrest Gump in the ad, which runs approximately 90 seconds.

“Lord, you know they said life is like a box of chocolates,” he said. “Well, Hershey’s Walker is one of these chocolates that you don’t want. You know the ones where you get a box of chocolates and you like (gagging)? That’s him. I mean, the man is ridiculous, dog.”

The ad comes courtesy of Project Action Fund, a Los Angeles-based Democratic Super PAC.

Cedric the Entertainer compared Walker to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), mistakenly referring to her as a senator and focusing on Walker’s haircut and “extra muscles.”

“I mean, some of the stuff he is saying — we just got to be very concerned about the educational system, one. Two: We already got senators that’s, like, you know, Marjorie Taylor, that’s crazier than a mug,” the comedian said. “We don’t need to add no more crazy to that mix, you hear me? Especially not this, not with the haircut and the extra muscles. I think he on creatine.”

Walker, who carried a Donald Trump endorsement, is set to face off against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). Cedric the Entertainer referenced multiple controversial comments from Walker on things like climate change before encouraging voters to “get involved” and keep the former NFL star away from the Senate.

“I mean, the man talking about ‘If humans are from apes, why do we still got apes?’ What, Herschel Walker? Come on, man,” he said. “‘You know, our bad air floated over to China and mixed with they good air and turned in — it was a recycling air situation’ … I don’t know what this man talking about! Guys, we got to defeat him, got to beat him — we got to stop him.”

Watch above via Progress Action Fund.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com