Trump-backed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker made some curious statements about air quality and climate change during a campaign speech, claiming that the U.S. has good air that China is ruining.

Republican candidate Walker went into the rant during the Hall County GOP Independence Day Picnic arguing that the Green New Deal would be ineffective.

This comes as last week, The Daily Beast reported that Walker’s staff no longer trusts the candidate when speaking off-script, as he frequently makes bizarre commentary that makes the news cycle. The report described the campaign atmosphere as chaotic with staffers and donors alike doubting Walker’s abilities to campaign and serve in office.

During the speech, Walker said “We need energy for everything,” continuing that “they would talk about the Green New Deal, you know climate change. I’m gonna help ya’ll with that real quickly.”

“We in America have some of the cleanest air, the cleanest water of anybody in the world,” claimed Walker.

The candidate then questioned the amount of money going towards changing the trajectory of climate change, arguing that China and India “put nothing cleaning that situation up.”

Walker claimed that the U.S. is not being polluted by our citizens, but rather “Since we don’t control the air our good air decided to float over to China’s bad air so when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move.”

“So it moves over to our good air space. Then now we got we to clean that back up,” concluded Walker.

According to a Quinnipiac poll published at the end of last month, Walker is trailing his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) by 10 points. This is drastic turnaround from winter of this year when Walker and Warnock were polling 49% and 48%, respectively.

Walker has been under fire in recent weeks as it was revealed that he fathered three children that had not been disclosed to the general public.

