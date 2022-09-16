CNN Reports Democrats Ready to Replace Pelosi If They Lose Majority: ‘Her Time Is Done’

Democrats are ready to replace Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should they lose the majority in Congress in the midterms, and multiple lawmakers are already positioning themselves as future replacements, CNN reported on Friday.

CNN’s Melanie Zanona and Isaac Dovere reported to Brianna Keilar on New Day that many on Capitol Hill have said that 82-year-old Pelosi’s Democratic Party leadership could be coming to an end.

Dovere reported he and others have spoken to members of Congress and staffers who are potentially ready to move on from Pelosi.

“[They] are looking at the situation and saying, look, things seem like they’re going better for Democrats these days than they were and so they’re feeling positive about that, but they’re looking to the future,” Dovere reported. “And they’re saying, if we manage to hold onto the majority, maybe Nancy Pelosi [could] stick around, but if we don’t, then her time is done.”

Dovere added that Pelosi has expressed to some that November could mark the “end of her time in Congress,” though the decision will ultimately fall on her. Pelosi has reportedly not announced any plans to step down or retire to avoid having trouble fundraising ahead of the midterms.

As far as who would replace Pelosi in her leadership role, Capitol Hill reporter Zanona said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) is considered “likely the frontrunner,” and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is also considered a strong choice among Democrats to fill the spot.

Keilar flagged the fact that both frontrunners mentioned are men.

“Any women? Any women?” Keilar asked both reporters.

Dovere informed Keilar that the “top job” is likely going to a man after Pelosi.

“There are women who are in consideration for other posts, but the top job is probably going to not be a woman at this point,” Dovere said, adding the caveat that it is “still too early to tell.”

