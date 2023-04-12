Chris Hayes Basks in Schadenfreude at Carlson’s Trump Interview: ‘Tucker Had to Sit There and Just Be Enthralled’

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes had himself a few laughs at Tucker Carlson’s expense after playing excerpts from the Fox News host’s interview with Donald Trump.

During Wednesday’s All In, Hayes noted Carlson’s private messages showing his utter disdain for the former president. Carlson called Trump “a demonic force” and declared, “I hate him passionately.”

But one would never know it based on the reception Trump received on Tucker Carlson Tonight, where the host traveled to Mar-a-Lago to interview the ex-president on Tuesday.

Hayes aired a clip of Carlson telling viewers, “For a man who is caricatured as an extremist, we think you’ll find what he has to say moderate, sensible, and wise.”

The MSNBC host cackled at his counterpart’s remarks.

“Mr. moderate, sensible, and wise proceeded to make Tucker Carlson listen to a made-up so story about how devastated the New York court staff were about his arrest last week,” he said before playing a clip of Trump claiming that court employees were crying during his arraignment in Manhattan last week.

“They were crying, they were actually crying,” Trump claimed. “They said, ‘I’m sorry.’ They’d say, ‘2024, sir, 2024.’ And tears are pouring down their eyes. I’ve never seen anything like that. Those people are phenomenal.”

“I swear to God,” Hayes reacted. “If I didn’t know Donald Trump better and his lack of a sense of irony, I would think he was doing a Donald Trump bit. Now, I don’t know which is more cringe-inducing – that Trump has done the same tough-guys-had-tears-in-their-eyes-for-me story like 100 times, or that Tucker had to sit there and just be enthralled by it.”

Hayes cited firsthand reporting indicating no one at the courthouse cried or apologized to Trump.

He then showed a snippet in which Carlson apologized to Trump for insulting North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

“I did a great job with North Korea, Kim Jong-un,” the former president told Carlson. “You went with me on a trip. You insulted him.”

“Sorry,” Carlson replied.

“Which didn’t make my life too easy, but that’s ok,” Trump said. “But you were there. One of the few, and it was an amazing–it had to be one of the most incredible experiences for you.”

“For sure,” Carlson said.

Hayes laughed again.

“Yes, for sure,” he said, doing a mock impression of Carlson. “One of the most amazing experiences of my life, sir. Yes. Yes. Sorry, by the way. Sorry, sir, that I insulted Kim Jong-un. I’m so sorry that that made things hard for you, sir.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

