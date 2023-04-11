After Texts Showed He Called Trump ‘A Demonic Force,’ Tucker Carlson Does Fawning Interview with Ex-President

Tucker Carlson scored the first media interview with Donald Trump one week after the former president was arraigned in Manhattan on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The Fox News host spoke with the 2024 presidential candidate on Tuesday, two months after private communications showed Carlson could not wait to be rid of Trump after the 2020 election.

“We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights,” Carlson texted an unidentified Fox News employee on Jan 4, 2021. “I truly can’t wait.”

He also said of Trump, “I hate him passionately.”

Two days later – on the day of the Capitol insurrection – Carlson fired off a text to his producer and called Trump “a demonic force” and “a destroyer.”

The communications were made public in court filings by Dominion Voting Systems, which is suing Fox News for $1.6 billion for defamation after several of the network’s hosts and guests falsely claimed the company helped rig the election for Joe Biden. Fox News denies wrongdoing and says its coverage is protected by the First Amendment.

Carlson interviewed Trump at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. He began by asking Trump what it was like being arraigned last Tuesday. The former president claimed courthouse officers were crying over his indictment.

“Many apologized,” the former president alleged before embarking on a rant about President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Trump also reiterated his claim that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if he were still president.

“What a mess the world is in,” he said.

Just before the first commercial break, Carlson praised Trump.

“For a man who is caricatured as an extremist, we think you’ll find what he has to say moderate, sensible, and wise,” Carlson told viewers.

Watch above via Fox News.

